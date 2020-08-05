Uplifting

Security Forces In Manipur To Get Separate COVID-Care, Sample Collection Centres

Security organisations like Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF have been directed to establish COVID Care Centres for treatment of asymptomatic or mild symptomatic personnel.

The Logical Indian Crew
Manipur   |   5 Aug 2020 12:56 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing among security forces in Manipur, a joint meeting chaired by the Manipur Chief Secretary reviewed the management of COVID-19 infection among police and security forces.

While 34 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAFP) tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, August 4, the highest single-day spike of cases among the security forces was recorded on last Saturday and Sunday, with 80 personnel testing positive both days.

As per a government source, it was decided in the meeting that all security formations should appoint a state-level Nodal officer to coordinate with departments of Home and Health and the state police headquarters. They are also required to establish quarantine facilities in centralised locations.

All formations were instructed by the Chief Secretary to establish a unit for sample collection, record keeping, sending of samples for testing and collection of test results, The Indian Express reported.

Security organisations like Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF and BSF have been directed to establish COVID Care Centres for treatment of asymptomatic or mild symptomatic personnel.

Commanders of Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, CISF, ADGP Manipur and Health department officials attended the meeting.

