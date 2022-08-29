Man Who Lost Son To Cancer 17 Years Ago Saves Bengaluru Teenage Girl's Life Via Stem Cell Donation

In an inspiring story, a 45-year-old man who lost his eldest son to terminal blood cancer got closure after 17 years when his stem cell donation saved a teenage girl's life in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Kishor Patel, a Kutch and Bengaluru-based businessman, said that he was devastated by the untimely demise of his nearly 2-year-old son due to terminal blood cancer. The death of his child troubled him day and night, and he always felt regretful as he could not save his life.

Helplessness Of being Unable To Save Son's Life

Mohit, Patel's eldest son, succumbed to leukaemia when he was only 21 months old. The child was diagnosed with cancer in an advanced third stage, as reported by The Times of India.

At this point, he did not respond to medical treatments, even as the family and relatives did everything possible, consulting doctors even in the United States. Unfortunately, the child passed away in 2004.

Patel, who manages a timber business, said the helplessness of being unable to save his son's life bothered him all these years until he got the chance to give a fresh lease of life to another ailing child in Bengaluru, Karnataka, 17 years later.

Donated Stem Cell To A Teenage Girl

The 45-year-old had two more sons after Mohit, but he felt the need to do something for someone in need and said God had made him a medium to make a difference in the child's life. Patel said he donated stem cells to a teenage girl battling leukaemia in 2021 to save her life.

He said, "I see this as divine intervention, and it also motivated me to be a crusader for the cause of stem cell donation to save other children's lives."

Patel, the secretary of the Kadva Patidar Association in South India, had signed up for stem cell donation at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 after attending an event organised by DKMS-BMST, a foundation raising awareness on blood cancer, thalassemia and other blood-related disorders.

The businessman immediately enrolled with his blood sample and also became an ambassador for the cause, encouraging many others to do the same.

