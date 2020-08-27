Uplifting

Watch: In Heartwarming Gesture, Man Gives Water To Thirsty Squirrel In Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park

In the adorable viral video, the man can be seen holding a plastic bottle and helping the squirrel quench its thirst.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   27 Aug 2020 10:41 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: India Today

A man giving water to a thirsty squirrel at the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona has won netizens over.

The act of kindness caught on camera and shared on social media. The video of the act has been shared online by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda.

In the adorable viral video, the man can be seen holding a plastic bottle and helping the squirrel quench its thirst. The squirrel holds on to the bottle with its tiny hands and drinks the water.

"Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. A thirsty squirrel grabs some water at the Grand Canyon. Always serve the animals in need," Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

In times as tough as these, such little acts of kindness restore our faith in goodness and humanity.

