Tamil Nadu: Man Showers Nurses' Feet With Petals In Gratitude For Their Godly Service

Amid the increasing number of cases of violence being reported in India, Manimaran, a lawyer from Aranthangi in the Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the nurses who treated him for COVID-19 by showering flower petals on their feet.

While the healthcare community has been serving beyond capacity and risking their own lives, cases reporting physical attacks on them has been on the rise. At a time when doctors find it difficult to feel safe among the general public, this Aranthangi native's gesture is a stark reminder of the value of their work.

Manimaran expressed symptoms of cough and shortness of breath and tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to the Aranthangi Government Hospital. The lawyer, who was in an isolation ward at the hospital admitted being skeptical about the services at the government hospital. Initially, he was hesitant about seeking treatment there.

However, he reported that his doubts were falsified when he saw the treatment provided to him by the healthcare staff of the hospital. A satisfied Manimaran confessed that in the hospital he overheard a couple of nurses talking. One of the nurses mentioned that if she happened to fall sick, she had no one at home to look after her or even acknowledge her state.

"I felt bad hearing that and actually realised that had people like us been more careful, perhaps we would not be posing a threat to their health. These workers risking their health to attend to patients like us every day," Manimaran told The New Indian Express.

This information propelled Manimaran to do something for the health officials who spent day and night to get him to recover. Unable to provide any financial help to them, he decided to express his gratitude to the nurses to lift their spirits and value their "godly" work for the masses.

Being discharged after staying in the hospital for five days, the Lawyer bought some flowers and showered their feet with the petals to express to them that their hard work and service while risking their own lives makes them nothing less than the Gods above.

"The nurses, doctors and sanitary workers did a stellar job. They took good care of me and every patient. The nurses kept enquiring how we felt and giving us medicines at the right time. They checked my oxygen levels regularly. If they aren't God, I wonder who is," Manimaran added.

Also Read: Attack On Kerala Doctor Stark Reminder Of Rising Violence Against Healthcare Workers In India