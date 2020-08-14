Uplifting

Delhi Man Makes Kites To Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Urges People To Boycott Chinese 'Manjha'

A kite maker from old Delhi has sent out messages with his kites to spread awareness about coronavirus and to ban Chinese products.

Ankita Singh
Delhi   |   14 Aug 2020 8:52 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Delhi Man Makes Kites To Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Urges People To Boycott Chinese

Image credits: Jagran, ANI

The messages printed on kites read — "We want to stay safe from COVID. Stay home, stay safe. Don't use Chinese 'manjha' (thread) for flying kites." The man named Mohammad Taqi wants to send the message to people to take necessary precautions under current circumstances.

Mohammad Taqi said, "Like we chased the British out of India and got independence, I want to give a message that people should take precautions so that we can chase COVID-19 out of India."

He has made some new styles of kites, urging people to wear a face mask and keeping a social distance when coming in contact with each other. As per him, people should move out of the house only when required and keep their hands sanitized.

He aims to distribute 5,000 kites and send COVID-19 messages to several people with it.

"Every year on independence day, different messages are delivered through kites. I want to make people aware of precautions to be taken on COVID-19," he added.

