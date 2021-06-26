Maharashtra Youth Overcomes Struggles, Gets Appointed As Senior Scientist At ISRO

A Maharashtra-based student, Somnath Mali is the first from the state to get selected as a senior scientist in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Job Opportunity

Somnath is a resident of Sarkoli village in Pandharpur Tehsil of Solapur district in Maharashtra. He was selected as a senior scientist at Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on June 2, 2021.

India today in their report spoke to Somnath Mali to delve further into his life. Mali said, "Recently, I got a job as a senior scientist in ISRO. I have completed Btech in mechanical engineering and am pursuing mechanical design from IIT, Delhi. I applied for ISRO in 2016, but I was not able to clear my written exams then. In 2019, on the basis of my MTech degree, I applied for this job. I got selected on June 2, 2021, as a senior scientist.

Overcoming his Struggles

Mali and his family belong to an underprivileged section of the community. His parents and brother worked as farmers and even as labourers to fund his education.

The report mentions that Mali completed his schooling in the village schools and went to KBP college in Pandharpur in Class 11. He secured 916th rank in the GATE examination and joined the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Mali learned aircraft engine designing at IIT.

