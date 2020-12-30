Police Station Turns To Classroom In Maharashtra, Offers Free Education To Slum Kids

A police station in Maharashtra's Aurangabad has come to the rescue of the children residing in slum areas who were missing out on schools either due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak or did not have facilities to attend online classes.

Going beyond the call of duty, Pundalik Nagar police station started organising English classes for children from nearby slum areas. According to reports, the sessions, a part of the community policing programme, would be conducted for 15 days with the help of a volunteer-teacher.



An official associated with the initiative said that it had been three days since the classes were started amid the compliance of COVID-19 safety protocol including wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing and using sanitisers.



He further stated that as many as 14 children are currently enrolled for the programme.



"Children are unable to attend schools due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and many don't have facilities to attend classes online.



Considering the scenario, we decided to arrange for tutorials for English and mathematics," said assistant police inspector Ghanshyam Sonawane.



Sonawane further added that classes were started for 14 middle school students, of which six were unable to attend online classes during the lockdown. The sessions are being held for one and a half hours, every day, on the roof of the police station for free by SP Jawalkar, the retired headmaster of a local school who volunteered to be part of the project



