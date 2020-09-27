Madhya Pradesh: Youth Builds Desi Gym In Orchard; Teacher Runs Mobile Library On Scooter For Kids

From a desi gym to a mobile library, the youth in Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh are weaving inspirational stories with the work that they're carrying on amid the COVID-19 surge.

Nripendra Singh, a resident of Gobravkhurd village in Satna district has started a gym in a fruit and vegetable orchard in for boosting the immunity of villagers through a routine workout. The desi open gym has been developed using just bamboo and bricks.

Discussing the benefits of the gym, Singh said that is helping in bolstering the physical fitness and stamina of the youngsters of our and adjoining villages especially for those who are preparing for Army recruitment drives.

A government school teacher in neighbouring Singrauli district is running a mobile library with the objective of improving the reading habits of kids. As most schools are closed with lockdown and kids are not able to attend schools, this teacher is ensuring that kids don't miss out on their reading hours.

Usha Dube, a young teacher drives her scooter bearing the mobile library 'Chalta Phirta Pustakalaya' from one village to another for kids who are deprived of their usual reading hours in lockdown. She shares that she got the idea from Rajya Shiksha Kendra in Bhopal that ran 'Humara Ghar Humara Vidyalaya programme', particularly between August 18 and September 24 across the state.

"We also hold competitions to promote reading habits among kids," said Dube as reported by The New Indian Express.

Apart from Dube enabling kids to read primary school books and storybooks from her mobile library, she also holds mohalla classes in various localities for educating students.

