Uplifting

Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 18-Yr-Old Girl Jumps Into Canal, Saves 7 People In Sidhi

After she saw the bus skidding off the road, the girl informed the locals and later jumped into the canal, saving at least seven lives.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   17 Feb 2021 2:29 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 18-Yr-Old Girl Jumps Into Canal, Saves 7 People In Sidhi

Credits: Times Of India

A bus, completing a route from Sidhi to Satna, fell into a canal, leading to the death of 50 people on Tuesday, February 16 in Madhya Pradesh. After noticing that the bus is skidding off the road, an 18-year-old schoolgirl quickly informed the locals and later jumped into the canal saving at least seven lives.

Shivarani Lonia, a resident of Sarda village, is winning hearts for her courageous act.

When she saw the incident unfold, Lonia rescued a drowning woman and managed to bring her back to the canal's bank. She jumped again into the nearly 40-feet deep waterbody and rescued one more person.

"The bus was at a very high speed when the driver lost control. After the bus plunged into the canal, we jumped into the canal to save the passengers, but we could save only seven people, who came out of the bus after the accident," Hindustan Times quoted Lonia as saying. Unfortunately, one of the seven died later.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan also took to Twitter to praise the teenager.

Also Read: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar Loses Criminal Defamation Case Against Journalist Priya Ramani

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian