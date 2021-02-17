Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 18-Yr-Old Girl Jumps Into Canal, Saves 7 People In Sidhi

A bus, completing a route from Sidhi to Satna, fell into a canal, leading to the death of 50 people on Tuesday, February 16 in Madhya Pradesh. After noticing that the bus is skidding off the road, an 18-year-old schoolgirl quickly informed the locals and later jumped into the canal saving at least seven lives.



Shivarani Lonia, a resident of Sarda village, is winning hearts for her courageous act.

When she saw the incident unfold, Lonia rescued a drowning woman and managed to bring her back to the canal's bank. She jumped again into the nearly 40-feet deep waterbody and rescued one more person.

"The bus was at a very high speed when the driver lost control. After the bus plunged into the canal, we jumped into the canal to save the passengers, but we could save only seven people, who came out of the bus after the accident," Hindustan Times quoted Lonia as saying. Unfortunately, one of the seven died later.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan also took to Twitter to praise the teenager.

'परहित सरिस धर्म नहिं भाई'



बेटी शिवरानी के साहस को प्रणाम करता हूँ।



अपनी जान की परवाह न करते हुए इस बेटी ने सीधी में घटनास्थल पर नहर में छलांग लगाकर दो नागरिकों की जान बचाई है।



मैं बेटी को धन्यवाद देता हूँ। पूरे प्रदेश को आप पर गर्व है। 🙏🏼https://t.co/MYvDHGQ5l1 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 16, 2021

