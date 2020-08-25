Brain-Dead Man's Lungs Airlifted From Kolkata For Transplant In Hyderabad Hospital

Lungs of a brain-dead patient were airlifted from Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, August 24 and donated to a patient in Hyderabad hospital.

Telangana's Jeevandan foundation and the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) coordinated the process of forming green corridors in both the metros, with the assistance of the police departments in West Bengal and Telangana.

The donor was brain-dead at the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (INK) on Saturday, following which the relatives gave approval for the donation.

Telangana's Jeevandan foundation incharge Dr Swarnalatha, ROTTO director (Eastern Zone) Dr Manimay Bandyopadhyay, and ROTTO joint director (Eastern Zone) Dr Arpita Raychaudhury helped allocate the lungs to the Hyderabad-based hospital.

"While organ donation programmes have come down across the country since the beginning of the pandemic, we are trying to contact the families whenever and wherever there is a possibility. Last time too we got the lungs Since there are very few takers of lungs, they were utilised locally," said Dr Swarnalatha, reported The Times of India.

This was the second consecutive double-lung transplant at the KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, in the last 10 days.

Also Read: Philippines: Sustainable Pizza Boxes Made From Dried Leaves Help Local Weaver