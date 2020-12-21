Uplifting

Turning Trash Into Garden: IRS Officer Reuses Discarded Plastic Bottles To Increase Urban Greenery In Ludhiana

Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, is using discarded plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens and has used 70 tonnes of plastic waste to set-up more than 500 vertical gardens in the city.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   21 Dec 2020 5:03 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-21T10:38:24+05:30
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajasi Kulkarni
Turning Trash Into Garden: IRS Officer Reuses Discarded Plastic Bottles To Increase Urban Greenery In Ludhiana

India's rising air pollution has been posing several threats. With the country accomodating 21 out of 30 most polluted cities in the world, according to a survey conducted in 2019, the challenges to tackle the air menace has been mounting on the government.

Punjab's Ludhiana, witnessing a grave problem of air pollution, has been stepping up its efforts and engaging various stakeholders in an attempt to improve the quality of air. The increasing awareness of the significance of improved air quality has also prompted individuals to take actions in their capacity.

Rohit Mehra, Additional Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, is using discarded plastic bottles as pots for creating vertical gardens in Ludhiana. Taking the idea of recycling for redefining traditional methods to increase the green cover, the officer said that they have used at least 70 tonnes of waste plastic bottles for setting up more than 500 vertical gardens at public places.

"Four years ago, my child told me that the school had declared holidays due to high air pollution. This set me thinking. wondered why we could not even provide clean air to our children. The push came from there," said Mehra, reported The New Indian Express.

He has set-up vertical gardens in schools, colleges, gurudwaras, churches, police stations, government offices and railway stations. "It is a cost-effective and space-efficient solution for urban greenery. The vertical gardens also save the environment as you reuse plastic wastes as pots. Thanks to drip irrigation, these gardens save 92 per cent water," added Mehra.

Highlighting the impact of vertical garden technique, he stated that a scientist from Punjab Agricultural University had conducted a study in the areas where there is a vertical garden and found 75 per cent reduction in pollution as per the air quality index (AQI) of the city.

Also Read: Odisha: Woman Provides Free Education To Tribal Children In Bhubaneswar

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajasi Kulkarni

Rajasi Kulkarni

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian