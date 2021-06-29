Lucknow University Sets Up Fund To Help Needy Meritorious Students

In a welcome move, Lucknow University has set up a fund to assist poor but meritorious students with ₹15,000 a year grant, to be given to 49 selected students this academic year.

The university's spokesman Durgesh Srivastav said under the eligibility criteria for this scheme, the total income of parents or guardians should not exceed ₹300,000 per annum; students should have obtained minimum 60 per cent marks in the previous examination with at least 75 per cent attendance and they should not be receiving any other financial assistance including fellowship/scholarships, reported Hindustan Times.

Total Applications For The Scheme

Professor Poonam Tandon, Dean of Students' Welfare, said the university administration received 343 applications for this scheme and a total of 49 eligible students were selected.

Apart from this, the university is already running another scheme to provide on-campus part-time jobs, allowing needy students to work for two hours daily, for a maximum of 50 days in an academic session while paying them at the rate of ₹150 per hour, permitting a maximum earning of ₹15,000 in a year.

University's VC Adopts Orphaned Children

Recently, some staff members of Lucknow University, alumni and former members of the university decided to 'adopt' students who lost their parents or the only earning member of their family due to COVID. At least 47 students of Lucknow University who lost their parents to COVID got a helping hand from teachers and alumni, including Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Vice Chancellor Professor AK Rai.

