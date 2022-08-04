From Selling Vegetables To Winning Bronze At CWG, Lovepreet Singh's Inspiring Story Of Grit & Determination

Lovepreet Singh delivered India's ninth weightlifting podium finish at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after clinching a bronze medal in the men's 109kg event on August 3.

It was India's second-ever medal in an over-100kg weightlifting category at the CWG after Pardeep Singh's silver in the 105kg at Gold Coast 2018.



Punjab-based Lovepreet Singh, a former junior Asian bronze medal winner, bettered his own national record in the division with a total lift of 355kg (snatch – 163kg; clean and jerk – 192kg) at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull to medal at Birmingham 2022.



The 24-year-old lifter, a petty officer with the Indian Navy, hit his weights with all three of his attempts in the snatch, logging 157kg, 161kg and 163kg, respectively, and was joint-second alongside Canada's Pierre-Alexandre Bessette heading into the clean and jerk.

Inspiring Journey

Despite his achievements, it has not been an easy journey for him. The Amritsar lad used to see youngsters from his village lift weights, which inspired him to pursue weightlifting as a career. However, his low-income family background turned out to be the biggest obstacle.



His father Kripal Singh, owns a small tailor shop, and his income is not sufficient to fulfil his son's dream. However, Lovepreet didn't bow down to his circumstances, The New Indian Express reported.



He began helping wholesale vegetable vendors in Amritsar mandi to earn extra money. He had to reach there by 4 in the morning and rush back home at 6 pm to prepare for his training.



"My income was not sufficient. Lovepreet used to earn nearly Rs 300 per day at Amritsar mandi, which he spent on his diet and other needs," Kripal Singh said.



The struggles continued for many years, but Lovepreet's hard work paid off when he started winning state-level weightlifting titles. One such title helped him land a job with the Indian Navy.



Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet's younger brother, said that his grandfather Gurnail Singh and uncles used to pool in money to ensure he continued his weightlifting training.

