All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Selling Vegetables To Winning Bronze At CWG, Lovepreet Singhs Inspiring Story Of Grit & Determination

Image Credits: Twitter/ Jay Shah

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

From Selling Vegetables To Winning Bronze At CWG, Lovepreet Singh's Inspiring Story Of Grit & Determination

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  4 Aug 2022 9:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Lovepreet Singh claimed a bronze in the men’s 109kg on August 3. The 24-year-old son of a tailor from Amritsar lifted a personal best of 355kg, including a new national record of 192kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Lovepreet Singh delivered India's ninth weightlifting podium finish at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after clinching a bronze medal in the men's 109kg event on August 3.

It was India's second-ever medal in an over-100kg weightlifting category at the CWG after Pardeep Singh's silver in the 105kg at Gold Coast 2018.

Punjab-based Lovepreet Singh, a former junior Asian bronze medal winner, bettered his own national record in the division with a total lift of 355kg (snatch – 163kg; clean and jerk – 192kg) at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull to medal at Birmingham 2022.

The 24-year-old lifter, a petty officer with the Indian Navy, hit his weights with all three of his attempts in the snatch, logging 157kg, 161kg and 163kg, respectively, and was joint-second alongside Canada's Pierre-Alexandre Bessette heading into the clean and jerk.

Inspiring Journey

Despite his achievements, it has not been an easy journey for him. The Amritsar lad used to see youngsters from his village lift weights, which inspired him to pursue weightlifting as a career. However, his low-income family background turned out to be the biggest obstacle.

His father Kripal Singh, owns a small tailor shop, and his income is not sufficient to fulfil his son's dream. However, Lovepreet didn't bow down to his circumstances, The New Indian Express reported.

He began helping wholesale vegetable vendors in Amritsar mandi to earn extra money. He had to reach there by 4 in the morning and rush back home at 6 pm to prepare for his training.

"My income was not sufficient. Lovepreet used to earn nearly Rs 300 per day at Amritsar mandi, which he spent on his diet and other needs," Kripal Singh said.

The struggles continued for many years, but Lovepreet's hard work paid off when he started winning state-level weightlifting titles. One such title helped him land a job with the Indian Navy.

Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet's younger brother, said that his grandfather Gurnail Singh and uncles used to pool in money to ensure he continued his weightlifting training.

Also Read: National Handloom Day: Telangana Govt To Give Rs 5 Lakh Insurance To State Weavers From August 7

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Lovepreet Singh 
Commonwealth Games 2022 
Bronze Medal 
Weightlifting 

Must Reads

Over 500 Toilets Meant For PwD Can Be Used By Transgenders: Delhi Govt To HC
7-Year-Old Works As Zomato Delivery Boy, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video
India Adds 10 New Wetlands In Ramsar Sites List, Equals China With Total Tally Of 64
Going Green! Over 1000 E-Buses To Run On Bengal Roads By 2023
Similar Posts
Tamil Nadu: 24-Yr-Old Patient Receives Hands Of Brain-Dead Donor After Losing Them From Electrocution
Uplifting

Tamil Nadu: 24-Yr-Old Patient Receives Hands Of Brain-Dead Donor After Losing Them From...

The Logical Indian Crew
From SBIs Sweeper To Assistant General Manager, Heres One Inspiring Story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar
Uplifting

From SBI's Sweeper To Assistant General Manager, Here's One Inspiring Story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar

The Logical Indian Crew
Free Chhole Bhature In Chandigarh? Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose
Uplifting

Free 'Chhole Bhature' In Chandigarh? Vendor Offers Free Meal To People Taking COVID Booster Dose

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala: Temple & Mosque Committee Unified To Raise Fund For 18-Yr-Old Cancer Patient
Uplifting

Kerala: Temple & Mosque Committee Unified To Raise Fund For 18-Yr-Old Cancer Patient

The Logical Indian Crew
Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition
Uplifting

Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X