Polio-Diagnosed Woman Wins ICAI Award; Pledges To Support 100 Differently-Abled CA Aspirants

Setting an example of solidarity and generosity, chartered accountant (CA) Shilpa Mehta, who won the 16th Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) award recently, has pledged to support hundred differently-abled CA aspirants. During the ceremony held on January 10, Shilpa won the 'ICAI CA Special Recognition (for specially-abled members)' for her remarkable professional achievements.

'Never Say Die' Attitude

As a motivational speaker and management expert, Shilpa received recognition for her exceptional and diligent professional feat in the last year. On receiving the award, Shilpa said, "I am humbled to be honoured by the prestigious ICAI, an organisation which is very close to my heart. It has been my dream to establish a successful career, and be independent", reported NDTV.

Shilpa was diagnosed with Scoliosis (Polio) at the age of two months, and as a result, she has a 94 per cent Post-polio Syndrome which affects her lower limbs. Despite the physical challenges of living with polio, she has demonstrated a strong determination to achieve her goals. Her 'never say die' attitude has allowed her to pursue various interests, such as driving, swimming, cooking, trekking, camping, paragliding, and kayaking without assistance.

Shilpa is a highly qualified professional with a background in chartered accountancy and an MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. With an experience in the corporate sector, where she held senior management positions with companies such as Polaris Software Labs and Hinduja Group for 12 years, she has built her career with consistent hard work.

Her husband Dilip Jain took to LinkedIn to congratulate his wife and said, ' Only a CA can turn a Liability into an Asset.'



To Support 100 Disabled Individuals In The Next 10 Years

Along with her husband, Dilip Jain, she founded the dJED foundation which works towards ecological conservation, education and sustainable livelihoods. The two also run a club for children, called Me2 Club, where Shilpa provides opportunities for experiential learning and delivers motivational talks to empower and inspire young children.

Through dJED, Shilpa has committed to supporting 100 individuals with disabilities in pursuing their CA certification over the next ten years. She has set aside a budget of ₹10 lakhs for the same to help spread hope and courage through this initiative.



"Today, I feel overwhelmed to see this dream fructify, and wish to share the fruits of my hard work with individuals who are like me. I have been rather fortunate to have an ever-loving family and friends who have been a strong pillar of strength. I, therefore, wish to extend that support system to convert individuals who are called a liability into strong assets of the society", she said.

The goal is to provide mentorship and financial assistance to those with disabilities, allowing them to achieve the status of a CA and become financially independent to support their own families, she added.

