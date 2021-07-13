'Library Langar': Punjab Govt's Unique Way Of Encouraging Reading Among Students

The Punjab Education department came up with a unique idea to cultivate the love of reading among students. The initiative has received an overwhelming response.

The officials organised a 'Library Langar' on the school premises and other nearby educational institutions in several districts of the state including Nawanshahr and Ludhiana. The teachers not only brought the books to the makeshift stalls but also went door-to-door to hand over books loaded in their vehicles.

Encouraging The Art Of Reading

So far, the officials and the government school staff have distributed 4,15,819 of the 9,00,330 library books.

District Education Officer (DEO), Nawanshahr, Jagjit Singh, and Deputy DEO Amrik Singh told The Indian Express that the intention was to reach out to the maximum number of youngsters to promote reading and give them the books of their choice of genres.

The initiative became more significant amid the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the students to confine to the four walls of the room, which would help engage themselves productively and avoid exposure to screens.

The students have been asked to review the books they picked and send them to the educational officers. The books have to be returned to the school library by July 30, reported Hindustan Times.

Promoting The Langar

The department promoted the initiative on social media platforms as well as made announcements from gurdwaras and various public places to sensitise students and their parents regarding the event.

The department also conducted meetings with Block Nodal Officers (BNOs) to discuss the plan of action.

The education department also instructed schools to encourage students to read books on science fiction, historical fiction, mystery, adventure, real-life stories, environment, sports, plays, and not limit themselves to textbooks.

In addition, the Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab (PPPP) teams were organised and deputed for schools to reach out to a maximum number of parents and children and help them receive books.

"We have received a great response. Now, the endeavour would be made a regular feature," said the educational officers, reported The Indian Express.

