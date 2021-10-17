All section
Medical Commission To Colleges: Purge Discriminatory References To LGBTQIA Community

Image Credit: The Indian Express, Wikipedia

Tamil Nadu,  17 Oct 2021 11:36 AM GMT

The Madras High Court had observed that medical courses in India were re-affirming queerphobia and there was a need for change. Following this, the NMC instructed medical colleges to remove 'incorrect' information regarding the LGBTQ community.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed several medical colleges to omit 'incorrect, derogatory and discriminatory' information regarding the LGBTQ community from the syllabus for aspirant doctors. The Medical body had also asked doctors to amend textbooks that contained wrong information about virginity, the LGBTQIA community and homosexuals in textbooks according to scientific literature, the guidelines of the government and the directions of the Madras High Court. Orders have been issued to all the medical colleges/ Universities/ Institutions to reject unscientific information.

No Teaching Should Be Discriminatory

The NMC order read, "It has been noted that the various textbooks of medical education mainly of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology subject and Psychiatry subject contains unscientific information about virginity and also contains derogatory remarks against LGBTQIA+ Community and homosexuals", The Indian Express reported. Moreover, the order also mentioned that while teaching Undergraduate and Post-graduate courses, the issues of clinical history, or signs and symptoms, or the history of nomenclature should not be, in any way discriminatory towards the marginalized community.

Directions By Madras HC

Last month, Justice Anand Venkatesan had mentioned in a judgement that medical courses in India reaffirmed queerphobia and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ communities and demanded necessary changes. The Judge had also warned the police department to refrain from harassing people from the LGBTQ community. The Madras High Court had issued far-reaching guidelines that were aimed at mainstreaming people from the community. The Court had also issued direction to prohibit attempts to 'cure' the people with non-binary sexual identities.

Article 21 of the Constitution protects the right to lead a dignified existence that includes the right to their choice of sexual orientation, identities of their gender, gender presentation and choice of partner thereof.

