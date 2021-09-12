Good Samaritans! Transgender Community Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi By Distributing Food To The Needy In Vijayawada

To mark Ganesh Chaturthi, the transgender community in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada came forward to cook food and distribute it among 300 needy people. Over the last five years, the community has been known for distributing food to the needy. They came forward to share food and resources during the lockdown after COVID struck the country last year.

Dillu, a member of the community, told ANI , "The community has been providing food to the needy people for the last five years on festivals. We help them as we know how it feels to be hungry." They further added that there were times when they would have to sleep empty stomach, and now that they are earning, the community would want to share whatever they could garner by God's grace."

Similar Initiative In The Neighbouring State During Lockdown

This is not the first time people from the transgender community have come forward to help the needy. In the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, a group of five transwomen in Tiruchirapelli cooked food and set up roadside stalls for the needy during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. They bought rice, groceries, and other vegetables from their savings, and cooked in their kitchens. Since restaurants and online food ordering services were shut during the lockdown, they would also go door to door to drop food for those in need.

People from the transgender community have long struggled to fight societal pressures and taboos in the country. Helping people in need and undertaking philanthropic activities like food donation would help society to extend a hand of acceptance to them.

