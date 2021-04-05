'Let's Read India': This Mobile Library In Maharashtra Inspires People To Go Back To Books

To revive the reading habits of people in this era of social media, a group of IT professionals and engineers have come together to start the 'Let's Read India' movement in Maharashtra, taking their library to the doorstep of people.

It was started as a campaign just a few months back and has received overwhelming response in a short time.

The group has collected more than 10 lakh books on a variety of subjects.

Prafulla Wankhede, one of the campaign founders, said, "Our primary objective was to bring this WhatsApp and social media generation back to books. We wanted to rekindle the reading habit and culture among people. It will make them better educated and more civilised citizens."

Wankhede also informed that their library van visits remote places which lack basic infrastructure including facilities to read.

"We want to reach out to every person who wants to read a book. We have three mobile libraries now. People can borrow books for a week for free with only one condition: the borrower should submit a 300-word review about the book to be able to take a second book," Wankhede told The New Indian Express.

He said that their objective was to ensure people read instead of them just borrowing the book to adorn a corner of their home.

Wankhede added that all those who want to get books can connect through their social media site/website and app which, he said, will enable them to know the locations of the mobile library that has GPS attached.

Besides, there is a QR code for each book, and the mobile library makes a weekly visit to the identified locations.

Initially, the 'Let's Read India' Foundation had planned to start the initiative in Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh. But due to the pandemic situation, the plan could not be implemented in other states.

The foundation also plans to start a YouTube channel where well-known authors' speeches, interviews and reviews will be played.



"We not only offer books but also suggest what should be read. There are many people who are really confused about their reading choices. If they are able to read the kind of books they want, it will help them in their academic and professional life," said Wankhede.



