Mortal Remains Of Indian Army Soldier Buried In Siachen Glacier Found Inside Old Bunker After 38 Years

The mortal remains of a soldier from Haldwani city of Uttarakhand who went missing in 1984 in Siachen have been recovered. Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbol joined the Kumaon regiment in 1971 and was part of the five-member patrol when a mass of snow and rocks started hitting the area.



According to the officials, neither his nor the bodies of the other four members who were part of the patrol were found after the avalanche hit it. The regiment of Lance Naik was part of India's pre-emptive action to stop neighboring Pakistan from taking control of the Siachen glacier in 1984 as part of the 'Meghdoot' operation.

13Aug 2022,#Siachen m: Mortal remains of L/Naik Chandra Shekhar 19 #Kumaon found in old bunker after 38 yrs at 16,000 feet. On 29May1984,He was part of team given task of capturing Pt 5965 under Ops #Meghdoot to occupy #Siachen #Glacier.🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.@adgpi @37VManhas #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/9PYp2DIirM — G.D.Enigma🇮🇳 (@SoldierTales) August 14, 2022

Remains Found After 38 Years

The body remains of the soldier have been found after 38 years from the world's highest battlefield, notably when the nation is remembering the freedom fighters and soldiers to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.

According to the Hindustan Times, the widow of Lance Naik, Shanti Devi, said that she was informed about the recovery on Sunday by the army's 19 Kumaon Regiment. She said that upon hearing the information about recovery, her mind went blank, and she could not talk for a moment as she returned to the memory of her brave husband.

Devi said, "It has been nearly 38 years. And slowly, all the past wounds opened up again. I was 25 when he went missing. We got married in 1975. When he went missing nine years later, my two daughters were very young."

After performing the tarpan, which is offering water to the dead, his widow dedicated her life to raising their children. She mentioned that she raised the children in between many challenges and hurdles as a proud mother and wife of a martyr.

Lance Naik Harbol's daughter, Kavita, said, "Father has come home, but I wish he was alive and could celebrate the 75th Independence Day together." The army officials have informed the martyr's family that the army number plate and a metallic disc helped identify the soldier's mortal remains.

