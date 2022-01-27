All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Keralas Literacy Activist KV Rabiya Receives Padma Shree

Image Credit: Facebook/KV Rabiya

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala's Literacy Activist KV Rabiya Receives Padma Shree

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Kerala,  27 Jan 2022 9:43 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-27T15:16:09+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, KV Rabiya was confined to a wheelchair since the age of 14 due to polio. However, the 56-year-old never allowed her disability to come in her way of spreading literacy among the needy.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

K.V. Rabiya, a village woman from Vellilakkadu near Tirurangadi, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shree award for spreading the wisdom of education to hundreds of illiterate individuals despite being confined to a wheelchair for life.

Excitement reached new peaks in the 56-year-old when she found her name was on the list of Padma Shri awardees announced on January 25 night and said "God is Great", reported The Hindu. Previously, India did celebrate Rabiya in the 1990s and again in the 2000s by presenting many honours on her.

An Inspiration & Fighter

Rabiya had kickstarted a mini literacy campaign back in 1990. However, the Kerala state government later had launched the state literacy mission and decided to make her the mascot of this project. The 56-year-old also built an organisation called "Chalanam", which operates six schools for differently-abled and intellectually disabled kids in the district. Other than this, Rabiya also opened 60 neighbourhood self-help groups for women where they trained them to make carry bags, pickles and other products.

"Getting knowledge is foremost and imparting this to others is equally important. I feel education serves its purpose only if you impart the same to others and empower them," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Other than polio, Rabiya was also afflicted with cancer when she was 32, and her backbone was later affected after she had survived a fall. An inspiration to many, Rabiya's courageous battle against all odds found its way to school textbooks in Kerala. She is also many and has published books, including her autobiography "Swapnangalkku Chirakukalundu" (Dreams have wings).

Also Read: In A First, Security Officer Of Parliament Awarded President's Police Medal

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Padma Shree 
Kerala 
Education 
Award 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X