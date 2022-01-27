Kerala's Literacy Activist KV Rabiya Receives Padma Shree

K.V. Rabiya, a village woman from Vellilakkadu near Tirurangadi, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shree award for spreading the wisdom of education to hundreds of illiterate individuals despite being confined to a wheelchair for life.

Excitement reached new peaks in the 56-year-old when she found her name was on the list of Padma Shri awardees announced on January 25 night and said "God is Great", reported The Hindu. Previously, India did celebrate Rabiya in the 1990s and again in the 2000s by presenting many honours on her.

An Inspiration & Fighter

Rabiya had kickstarted a mini literacy campaign back in 1990. However, the Kerala state government later had launched the state literacy mission and decided to make her the mascot of this project. The 56-year-old also built an organisation called "Chalanam", which operates six schools for differently-abled and intellectually disabled kids in the district. Other than this, Rabiya also opened 60 neighbourhood self-help groups for women where they trained them to make carry bags, pickles and other products.

"Getting knowledge is foremost and imparting this to others is equally important. I feel education serves its purpose only if you impart the same to others and empower them," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Other than polio, Rabiya was also afflicted with cancer when she was 32, and her backbone was later affected after she had survived a fall. An inspiration to many, Rabiya's courageous battle against all odds found its way to school textbooks in Kerala. She is also many and has published books, including her autobiography "Swapnangalkku Chirakukalundu" (Dreams have wings).

