Caste discrimination
Inspiring Stoy Of Sabitha, First Koraga Woman To Get PhD

Image Credit: Times Of India, Unsplash 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Inspiring Stoy Of Sabitha, First Koraga Woman To Get PhD

Priya Pandey

Writer: Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Priya Pandey

Remote Intern

She recently completed M.com from symbiosis college of arts and commerce. She wants to create a difference with her ability and interest in media field.

See article by Priya Pandey

Karnataka,  1 April 2022 12:58 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-01T18:28:25+05:30

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Sabitha, a native of Udupi's Gundmi village, had to fight hard to fulfill her dream of receiving an education.

Sabitha Korega, an assistant professor of sociology at Mangalore University, will be the first woman from the community to earn a Ph.D. degree. Sabitha's doctoral thesis was titled "Evaluation of Karnataka State's Tribal Development Policies and Programs - A Situational Analysis." This thesis examines the position of her own Koraga tribe as well as that of the Malekudiya tribe, two tribal populations in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. With the help of Jogan Shankar, a former professor of sociology at the institution.

Struggles That Matters

Sabitha, a native of Udupi's Gundmi village, had to fight hard to fulfill her dream of receiving an education. "Like my other members of the group, I initially refrained from identifying myself as Koraga for fear of being shunned. "However, because my studies have landed me in a wonderful position, I am now proud of my community identification," she remarked as per Times of India

Discrimination Initiated In Chilhood

Sabitha and her younger brother, who holds a diploma in graphic design, were raised by their grandmother after losing their parents when they were young.

"I recall well my days in primary school, when Koraga students were forced to sit on the floor. My friends avoided us since we participated in Ajalu and our parents did odd jobs like cleaning sewage lines," she explained.

After Class 10, she was compelled to stop studying for two years due to the circumstances.

Serve Community

Sabitha wants to assist members of her community who are studying various courses. "About 160 people in our neighbourhood are pursuing higher education, including PhDs," she revealed.

According to her, the Koraga community includes 4,858 members in Dakshina Kannada, 11,140 members in Udupi, and a tiny number in Kasaragod and Shivamogga districts.

Writer : Priya Pandey
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
