Go Green! Kolkatas New Town Turns Waste Dumping Grounds Into Micro Gardens

Go Green! Kolkata's New Town Turns Waste Dumping Grounds Into Micro Gardens

West Bengal,  22 Dec 2021 7:45 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has cleaned the grounds and put lush green grass over it, besides planting a variety of saplings on the sides and a walkway along with benches.

Taking yet another positive step towards protecting the environment, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is turning the waste dumping grounds into micro gardens at various locations across the New Town.

The Authority has cleaned the grounds and put lush green grass over it, besides planting a variety of saplings on the sides and a walkway along with benches.

To use green technology, NKDA uses solar power-operated pumps to water the plants in these gardens. "These places used to be dumping grounds on the backyard of residential buildings and the periphery of canals. People usually dumped plastic waste, abandoned tyres and other garbage here," an NKDA official told The Times of India. As part of the smart city initiative, the official added, many such green zones will come up in the city.

Green Verges

Several NGOs and social welfare organisations have adopted these land patches, also called green verges, for their proper maintenance.

One such organisation, Hari Mitti Foundation, has adopted six green verges in Action Area II and planted over 6,000 trees of various species. It used the Japanese Miyawaki method of tree plantation, where different species of saplings are placed close to each other to ensure faster growth.

The aim behind adopting the green verges was to increase greenery to combat climate change. We started plantation from March this year, and within nine months, many trees have already grown over 10 feet," said Suhrid Chandra, chairman of Hari Mitti Foundation, reported TOI.

Officials said these green patches provide a breathing space and help maintain the environmental balance. Currently, there are 40 such green verges across the township and trees like guava, neem, banyan, coconut, morenga, while others will be planted as per the suitability of the soil.

Also Read: This Volunteer-Led Organization Aims To Raise Awareness On Diabetes


