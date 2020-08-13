Kolkata Police Constable, Driver Donate Blood To Save COVID Patient

Two Kolkata Police personnel came forward to donate blood to save a COVID- 19 patient admitted in RN Tagore after the man's son sought a plea on Twitter.

The patient was in dire need of plasma therapy and the hospital needed B+ blood for treatment. Amid the pandemic, it was difficult to find someone with the same blood group. After reaching out to multiple people through social media profiles, a constable and a driver working with the Kolkata police came forward and donated blood for the elderly patient.

#WeCareWeDare



Last evening, the relative of a critical Covid-19 patient who was in dire need of plasma therapy, reached out to us on Twitter. Today,two of our colleagues,Constable Bhaskar Bera & Police Driver Pappu Kumar Singh donated plasma. @CPKolkata pic.twitter.com/xwu7VCzRR0 — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 10, 2020

The patient's son expressed his gratitude to the Kolkata police as his father's condition was better. "Thanks to Kolkata Police for what they have done for my father. They were the first one to approach us and donated B+plasma to my father. He is a cancer patient and has been infected with COVID. He is better than before but still under observation. Plasma therapy is still on," reported Indian Express.

His post was widely shared by his friends and others. Although, it was only Kolkata police that came to the rescue. Being a patient of cancer and having undergone various rounds of chemotherapy, getting plasma treatment at the right moment was extremely crucial for him.

"That was my last shot as other modes of treatment had failed. I didn't expect it to go viral. However, it was widely shared, following which Kolkata Police came to our rescue," said his son.

The commissioner also appraised the Kolkata police for this act and requested residents to maintain physical distancing in a tweet.

