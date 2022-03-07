All section
Kolkata Doctor Opts To Stay Back In War-Torn Ukraine To Help Evacuate Indian Students

Image Credits: Facebook, Hindustan Times

Uplifting
Dr Prithwi Raj Ghosh, a doctor and a student consultant in Ukraine, said that he has evacuated around 350 students so far and opted to remain in the European country by choice.

At a time when the Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are trying their best to leave the country, a 37-year-old Kolkata doctor has decided to stay back to help in the evacuation process. Dr Prithwi Raj Ghosh, a doctor and a student consultant in Ukraine, said that he has opted to remain in the European country by choice.

"I am not stuck here in Kyiv, I am not leaving by choice. I have evacuated around 350 students, who were my students in Kyiv. The other coordinators who left asked me to help more students who are stuck in various parts, especially in Sumy," Dr Ghosh told India Today.

Ghosh said that the ceasefire is for the country's common people and not specifically for students. He added that almost 2,000 students were able to leave Kharkiv.

Prayers For Safe Return

The doctor's parents are scared and proud of him at the same time. His mother Bratati said that she prayed daily for the safe return of her son and other Indian students. While his father, Pradip Ghosh said that he was proud of his son and expressed that these students considered Prithwi as their elder brother.

"The students have no one there. They consider him as their guardian. How can he leave?" Pradip told.

'It Is My Responsibility'

Prithwi said that he is merely doing his job. "My parents are worried. I understand, but it is my responsibility. I promised the parents of these students that I would take care of them. I faced a similar crisis during 2013-2014 when I was a little younger and had done the same. Now, I am mature enough to handle this," he said.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, over 21,000 Indians have left Ukraine since its first travel advisory was issued. Of them, around 20,000 have reached India.

Also Read: Mukul Arya, India's Envoy To Palestine, Found Dead Inside Embassy

Kolkata Doctor 
Indian students 
Russia-Ukraine conflict 
Indian students evacuation 

