Pedal For Change: Kolhapur's Deputy Mayor Cycles To Visit His Ward Residents, Solve Local Problems

Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite represents the Sykes Extension Ward in the KMC and plays a key role in resolving civic issues of the people. He is of the opinion that cycling does not only helps in spreading the message of fitness but also in staying in touch with the locals.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   1 Jan 2021 7:04 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits: Outlook India

The phrase 'Pedal For Change' has been given a new meaning by Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite.

Every morning at 7 am, 60-year-old Mohite, a Congress corporator, hops onto his bicycle to visit and meet residents of his municipal ward.

Mohite represents the Sykes Extension Ward in the KMC and plays a key role in resolving civic issues of the people. He is of the opinion that cycling does not only helps in spreading the message of fitness but also in staying in touch with the locals.

"Waking up and living an inspirational life is what I believe in. I pedal across my civic ward between 6 AM and 9 AM every day, which helps me to remain in contact with each and every resident. Cycling also keeps me fit," Mohite said, according to Outlook India.

Speaking about what inspired him to choose bicycling as a tool of change, he said, "I am inspired by Mahatma Gandhi to take up such a 'mass-contact' form of public service... Gandhiji used to live and work among the masses and could gauge the pulse of the people. The problems may be small, but people expect immediate redressal from the elected representatives, and it's their right in a democracy."

Reports have also pointed out that the leader has been following this routine for the past five years and has resolved issues of uncollected garbage, water supply, minor road repair and streetlights.

"He not only understands the peoples' issues thoroughly but also takes them up as a 'personal challenge' to resolve them with the endeavour to make his ward the best place for all his constituents," said P.M. Joshi, a Kolhapur resident.

