Jharkhands Koderma District Administration Upskills Board Students, Achieves Exceptional Outcome

Picture Credit: Koderma District Administration

Uplifting

Jharkhand's Koderma District Administration Upskills Board Students, Achieves Exceptional Outcome

Jharkhand,  30 Jun 2022 3:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

District administration of Koderma, through the Regular Assessment for Improved Learning (RAIL) project, trained 10th and 12th (Science) students for board exams. Upon result declaration, Koderma scripted history by becoming the first-ever district to secure the first rank among all districts of Jharkhand.

The schools in Jharkhand and across the country were closed due to a pandemic-led lockdown. After reopening, the students of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) were stressed and puzzled about the uncertainties in the board exams. The Deputy Commissioner of Koderma district, IAS Aditya Ranjan and his team started prioritising education through the Regular Assessment for Improved Learning (RAIL) project. The students of classes 10 and 12 (Science) were guided through regular mentoring and achieved milestones in the JAC board exam.

Koderma district scripted history by becoming the first-ever district to secure the first rank among all districts of Jharkhand by performing exceptionally well in both the board exams (10th and 12th, Science). The project RAIL played a crucial role in ensuring the students of the Koderma district were well prepared and confident to appear for the exams despite the gaps created due to the COVID shutdown.

Exam Fear After School Reopening

Project RAIL was started with a vision to ensure student readiness, remove the fear of exams for board aspirants through weekly tests, and bridge the learning gap created by school closure due to COVID-19. The initiative began on a pilot phase in selected five schools targeting over 6,000 students of Koderma Block.

After a positive response, the initiative was scaled up in all schools of Koderma, and more than 12000 students became part of the project. A series of weekly tests were conducted on school premises to make them exam-ready. The weekly-tests results were shared with the students to help them assess their performance and plan accordingly.

The RAIL project, launched in December 2021, benefited over 12,000 students by April 2022. Through this project, the district administration ensured timely syllabus completion in all schools. As schools lack teachers of all subjects, the practice of those subjects was also assured where subject teachers were absent.

With time, the attendance of students on test days increased significantly, which signifies the success of the initiative. A parent-teacher meeting was also conducted with a specific discussion on their child's performance. Unlike the traditional one-way teaching-listening practised in government schools, students, through this project, got the opportunity to practice writing and active learning.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Education 
RAIL Project 
Koderma District Administration 

