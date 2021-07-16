Uplifting

Kerala: Braving All Odds, Son Of Tribal Head Shines Well In SSLC Exams

Frequent power cuts and poor net connectivity could not deter 15-year-old Nahul from scoring an A Plus in all subjects.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   16 July 2021
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Fifteen-year-old Nahul belongs to one of the most backward tribal communities in Kerala's Kasargod district. But he has braved all hardships and gone on to earn a record-breaking A Plus in all the subjects in Class 10. The tribal colony at Kalliyottu erupted in joy after the state government announced results for SSLC exams and Nahul, the son of community head N Narayan managed to achieve the rare feat.

He belongs to the Malavettruvan tribe, which is traditionally known as a community of hunters. The family thanked the teachers of the government school at Kalliyottu for having guided the young boy correctly.

The New Indian Express his father as saying, "There are two government officers in our hamlet, and I too wanted my children to secure government jobs. Nahul was good in studies since primary classes, and the teachers encouraged him." He is the youngest of the three children in the family. His two elder sisters have completed their high school.

Virtual Education Was The Biggest Hurdle

His problems began last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to go digital. He was forced to share one mobile phone with his sister. Also frequent power cuts and poor internet connectivity aggravated his problems. They could not even attend the Kite Victers classes because of the language problem. But he did not give up.

"Our teachers used to clear doubts on WhatsApp, and the two-month offline revision crash course at the school at the fag-end helped me a lot." He said that he used to revise his notes at night but faced several problems due to poor network connectivity.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

