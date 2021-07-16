Kerala: Braving All Odds, Son Of Tribal Head Shines Well In SSLC Exams

Fifteen-year-old Nahul belongs to one of the most backward tribal communities in Kerala's Kasargod district. But he has braved all hardships and gone on to earn a record-breaking A Plus in all the subjects in Class 10. The tribal colony at Kalliyottu erupted in joy after the state government announced results for SSLC exams and Nahul, the son of community head N Narayan managed to achieve the rare feat.

He belongs to the Malavettruvan tribe, which is traditionally known as a community of hunters. The family thanked the teachers of the government school at Kalliyottu for having guided the young boy correctly.

The New Indian Express his father as saying, "There are two government officers in our hamlet, and I too wanted my children to secure government jobs. Nahul was good in studies since primary classes, and the teachers encouraged him." He is the youngest of the three children in the family. His two elder sisters have completed their high school.

Virtual Education Was The Biggest Hurdle

His problems began last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced classes to go digital. He was forced to share one mobile phone with his sister. Also frequent power cuts and poor internet connectivity aggravated his problems. They could not even attend the Kite Victers classes because of the language problem. But he did not give up.

"Our teachers used to clear doubts on WhatsApp, and the two-month offline revision crash course at the school at the fag-end helped me a lot." He said that he used to revise his notes at night but faced several problems due to poor network connectivity.

Also Read: NTPC To Construct India's Largest Solar Park In Rann Of Kutch

