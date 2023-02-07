Enabling Movement For Disabled! Know How Prosthetic Limbs Can Empower Millions Who Seek Quality-Life

It can take many years for an amputee to accept the fact of their limb loss, as it’s more about losing a body part than disability. However, the emerging combination of innovation and technology has made it a little easy for disabled people.

The amputee, with the right mindset, coupled with physical rehabilitation and prosthetic devices, can regain confidence and improve the quality of life. However, several questions arise when considering a prosthetic arm or leg.

Prosthetics help the person start a new life and get freedom from dependency on others for day-to-day activities. It enables the movement of arms and legs, empowering the disabled person with a quality of life.

Regaining Movement & Opportunities



According to Wikipedia, a prosthetic is an artificial limb attached to a human body in place of the original part. Prosthetic limbs aim to replace the functions of the actual limbs up to a large extent. To the minimum, prosthetics enable the amputee to perform necessary activities such as walking, eating, and dressing independently.

The evolving technology and adoption of innovation in the medical sector have now made many advancements in prosthetics. People with advanced prosthetics can now do anything an abled person can do daily.

Several inspiring stories have surfaced in the last decade that proves that amputees, with the help of prosthetic limbs, have improved their lifestyle and achieved massive milestones in life.

In the 1900s, amputees depended on poor-quality prosthetic limbs that inhibited them rather than helping them regain movement. After decades of technological advancements, amputees with advanced prosthetics can restore employment and support themselves and their families.

Known How Prosthetic Limbs Changed Over Years

Due to amputees’ demand, prosthetic technology has advanced remarkably. For instance, people with mid-calf amputation can now participate in everyday activities that everyone does- sports and cultural events.

Historical documents prove that artificial limbs were used in Egypt 3,000 years back. In medieval history, the adaptions of artificial limbs by people worldwide led to their advancement.

In the early 20th century, people who couldn’t afford prosthetics started to make their own out of table legs and wooden chairs. However, in the current era, advanced prosthetic limbs are quite expensive for a middle-class amputee to afford. Several organisations have volunteered to arrange prosthetics for the needy. In the movement of helping others, everyone can contribute their part to making an equal society.



