Kishanganj Police Becomes First In Bihar To Start Public Hearing Of Grievances Virtually

To save time and money spent commuting to district headquarters, Kishanganj Police in Bihar has come up with the idea of virtually hearing public grievances. The senior police officers believe this will prevent further spreading of the coronavirus, thereby safeguarding people.



Kishanganj Police will start hearing public grievances on a virtual mode from June 18. It will be the first time such a facility will be introduced in Bihar. Police officers told that social distancing and containing the spread of coronavirus were the motivating factors behind the initiative.

Citizens with grievances will connect with the district police chief (superintendent of police) or the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) over a virtual meeting. The meetings will be arranged at the nearest police stations using official devices, the officers added.

The complainants will be required to reach the nearest police station where the station house officer (SHO) will arrange the meeting on their official tabs, said Kishanganj superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Ashish.

"We held several meetings with people living in remote and rural areas under all the 13 police stations (in the district) and decided to launch this (programme) especially for the benefit of poor people," SP Kumar Ashish said as reported by Hindustan Times.

He further added that while the programme is supposed to start on Friday, it could be extended to two days later.

Md Intikhab, a social activist, appreciated the initiative and said that such this programme would also ensure senior police officers are more approachable to ordinary people.

Residents remain sceptic

However, there is an apprehension among some of the citizens that the initiative may not be successful because of the lack of cooperation from local police stations. According to SP Kumar Ashish, the initiative will ensure that the police stations in rural and remote areas are closely watched.

Although there are network issues at some police stations, the officer assured that it would be resolved. He also added that if the police officers do not cooperate, strict actions will be taken against them.

