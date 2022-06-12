All section
Caste discrimination
Uplifting
Indomitable Spirit! ACF Kirti Rathore Cracks RPSC Exam After Losing Husband, Father & Brother

Rajasthan,  12 Jun 2022 9:23 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

After the tragic death of her father, brother and husband, feisty lady Kirti Rathore cracked the RPSC ACF exam and has become Assistant Conservator of Forests. She claimed the 121st Rank without any coaching or mentorship.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the result for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Ranger Recruitment Exam 2020 on May 26, 2022. Kirti Rathore of Sikar District has managed to secure the 121st Rank and the tag of ACF officer. She didn't opt for any coaching or mentorship for the RPSC exam.

Her childhood was spent at her uncle and aunt's place in Sikar's Basant Vihar. She completed her early education at Vidya Bharati school and finished her B.Sc in Biotech from Modi College, Laxmangarh. Her relatives have always been supportive and looked at her as their own child.

Rathore's achievement in the state-level examination is not ordinary as earlier she met with tragic incidents in successions. She lost her father, husband, and brother one after another in some unnatural circumstances.

IPS Richa Tomar shared Kirti Rathore's story on Twitter and called her journey an "inspirational story".

Tragic Incidents In Her Life

In 2009, Rathore lost her father in a tragic road accident. Her father was Pramod Singh Rathore, from the Hanumangarh district of the state.

In 2007, she married Vikram Singh Shekhawat, Inspector at Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau. During his tenure of service, he was appreciated by the senior officials for effortlessly solving the cases and bringing the culprit behind bars. Suffering from cancer, he passed away on September 24, 2019.

On his demise, ACB ADG IPS Dinesh MN expressed his condolence and wrote, "I have never seen a person living his work like this, living for his department, society and state."

Lost Her Constant Support

Rathore's mother, Sasikala, was her constant support throughout the difficult times and strengthened her to fight in the real world. After the demise of her father and husband, she shifted to Vaishali with her brother and mother. Both started preparing for the competitive exams. But just before her exam, she lost her brother Bhanu Pratap in a road accident.

One after another, tragic and heart-breaking incidents happened in her life. Still, she sustained all the challenging situations and became an officer in the ACF department of the Rajasthan government.

Also Read: My Story: 'Place Of Preparation Shouldn't restrict Canvas Of Imagination, UPSC Requires Hardwork'

