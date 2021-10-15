All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Milestone Achieved! Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur Becomes 1st Fully Vaccinated District In India

Image Credits: The Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Milestone Achieved! Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur Becomes 1st Fully Vaccinated District In India

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Himachal Pradesh,  15 Oct 2021 6:05 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The district achieved its target of completing 60,305 inoculations on October 13.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Taking the lead to fight against the COVID-19 virus, the tribal Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh has become the first district in the country to vaccinate its 100 per cent eligible population above 18 years of age with both doses.

The district achieved its target of 60,305 inoculations on October 13.

"This is a matter of pride for the entire state and the Kinnaur district. Despite tough situations, the paramedical staff reached the remotest areas to cover every person," Kinnaur's Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq said, as quoted by The Times of India.

According to the 2011 Census, Kinnaur has a population of 84,121.

"We had a target set a month back to innoculate 60,305 people. The entire population was highly scattered –few at mountain peaks at the height of 13,000 feet and valleys like Sangla at 8.900 as villages also thinly inhibited. Yet, we are able to accomplish the task, much ahead of the state government deadline of November 30," he said at Reckong Peo, headquarters of Kinnaur.

Paramedical Staff Takes The Lead

Nearly 200 paramedical workers, ASHA volunteers and medical teams travelled on foot, trekked narrow and most difficult forests and isolated villages daily. They set up camps and also carried the vaccination stock manually or using mules, Outlook reported.

The medical staff jabbed the shepherds, workers and farmers. "We had a well-planned strategy for the coverage of every single eligible person before mid-October or before the onset of snowfall in Kinnaur," DC Kinnaur told Outlook.

He congratulated the district administration, sub-divisional officers and public representatives associated with Panchayati Raj institutions for taking the lead in the vaccination process.

Till now, only a few states and union territories have successfully inoculated their eligible residents with the first dose of vaccine. On Thursday, October 14, Jammu and Kashmir became the latest UT to join the feat of vaccinating its 100 per cent population with the first dose.

Also Read: Rs 1,57,339,00,00,000: The Amount Indian Taxpayers Had To Foot Over 10 Years To Keep Air India Afloat


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Himachal Pradesh 
Kinnaur 
COVID19 
Vaccination 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X