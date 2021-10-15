Milestone Achieved! Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur Becomes 1st Fully Vaccinated District In India

Taking the lead to fight against the COVID-19 virus, the tribal Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh has become the first district in the country to vaccinate its 100 per cent eligible population above 18 years of age with both doses.

The district achieved its target of 60,305 inoculations on October 13.



"This is a matter of pride for the entire state and the Kinnaur district. Despite tough situations, the paramedical staff reached the remotest areas to cover every person," Kinnaur's Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq said, as quoted by The Times of India.



According to the 2011 Census, Kinnaur has a population of 84,121.



"We had a target set a month back to innoculate 60,305 people. The entire population was highly scattered –few at mountain peaks at the height of 13,000 feet and valleys like Sangla at 8.900 as villages also thinly inhibited. Yet, we are able to accomplish the task, much ahead of the state government deadline of November 30," he said at Reckong Peo, headquarters of Kinnaur.

Paramedical Staff Takes The Lead

Nearly 200 paramedical workers, ASHA volunteers and medical teams travelled on foot, trekked narrow and most difficult forests and isolated villages daily. They set up camps and also carried the vaccination stock manually or using mules, Outlook reported.



The medical staff jabbed the shepherds, workers and farmers. "We had a well-planned strategy for the coverage of every single eligible person before mid-October or before the onset of snowfall in Kinnaur," DC Kinnaur told Outlook.



He congratulated the district administration, sub-divisional officers and public representatives associated with Panchayati Raj institutions for taking the lead in the vaccination process.



Till now, only a few states and union territories have successfully inoculated their eligible residents with the first dose of vaccine. On Thursday, October 14, Jammu and Kashmir became the latest UT to join the feat of vaccinating its 100 per cent population with the first dose.

