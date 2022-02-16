Two Kidney Recipients, Aged 30, Get Married In Bengaluru On Valentine's Day

On February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated all around the world. It is a day commemorated to love and the most beautiful and surreal feeling. Globally, people paint the town red in various ways, and their stories make everyone believe in the power of love. A shining example of this comes from Bengaluru, where two kidney recipients tied the knot.

Avinash Shekar and Pavithra Vani, aged 30, battled life and death with renal disorders. While Shekar underwent a kidney transplant twice with the help of donors from his family, Vani was donated the organ by the cadaver method in 2014. It is given to the person concerned from a brain dead person.

Battled All Odds

The Times of India stated that the couple has known each other since they got their treatments in the city. When they started working in the same tech park, their friendship turned into long-lasting love for one another.

Avinash Shekar's family has a history of kidney transplants. His parents are donors themselves, his father donating the kidney to his brother 32 years ago. The couple lost their first child to renal failure. Avinash faced renal problems, because of which his mother donated the organ in 2013, but it was not successful. All hopes were lost until 2015 when Avinash's aunt came forward to donate the kidney to him, after which he has been healthy.

The one-of-a-kind union gave a new lease of life to the couple. "We have to consider it a gift. If others see people like us, they can understand there is life beyond organ failure, and awareness will be spread," Avinash Shekar added further.

The wedding guests included Dr Sankaran Sundar, the nephrologist who treated Shekar and his uncle.

