All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Two Kidney Recipients, Aged 30, Get Married In Bengaluru On Valentines Day

Image Credits: The Times of India, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Two Kidney Recipients, Aged 30, Get Married In Bengaluru On Valentine's Day

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Karnataka,  16 Feb 2022 1:20 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Avinash Shekar and Pavithra Vani met each other at a private hospital where they got their treatments done.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On February 14, Valentine's Day is celebrated all around the world. It is a day commemorated to love and the most beautiful and surreal feeling. Globally, people paint the town red in various ways, and their stories make everyone believe in the power of love. A shining example of this comes from Bengaluru, where two kidney recipients tied the knot.

Avinash Shekar and Pavithra Vani, aged 30, battled life and death with renal disorders. While Shekar underwent a kidney transplant twice with the help of donors from his family, Vani was donated the organ by the cadaver method in 2014. It is given to the person concerned from a brain dead person.

Battled All Odds

The Times of India stated that the couple has known each other since they got their treatments in the city. When they started working in the same tech park, their friendship turned into long-lasting love for one another.

Avinash Shekar's family has a history of kidney transplants. His parents are donors themselves, his father donating the kidney to his brother 32 years ago. The couple lost their first child to renal failure. Avinash faced renal problems, because of which his mother donated the organ in 2013, but it was not successful. All hopes were lost until 2015 when Avinash's aunt came forward to donate the kidney to him, after which he has been healthy.

The one-of-a-kind union gave a new lease of life to the couple. "We have to consider it a gift. If others see people like us, they can understand there is life beyond organ failure, and awareness will be spread," Avinash Shekar added further.

The wedding guests included Dr Sankaran Sundar, the nephrologist who treated Shekar and his uncle.

Also Read: Gurugram's First Female Commissioner, IPS Kala Ramachandran, Takes Charge From Today

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
organ donation 
Kidney Transplant 
Karnataka 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X