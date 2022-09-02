Known As 'Khaaki Waale Guruji', This Cop From Ayodhya Is A Teacher For Many Underprivileged Children

Police officers are often looked up to as strict enforcers of law or intimidating figure, in the words of a 12-year-old student of "Apna Class" (our class). However, this police officer from Ayodhya has turned this notion upside down and is known as the fun teacher or the "Khaaki Waale Guruji", who began the project of Apna Class to educate many underprivileged children.

Ranjeet Yadav, a 2015-batch sub-inspector posted at the office of the Ayodhya Range deputy inspector general (DIG) office, dons the attire of a teacher for the disadvantaged before he takes over his role as a policeman for the rest of the people in Ayodhya.

A post-graduate degree holder from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Yadav has been setting an example of the difference an individual can make even within his limited capacities.

Empowering Through Basic Education

Sub-inspector Yadav was first encountered with this idea when he was deployed at the Nayaghat police post. He had come across several children along the riverbank who were engaging in begging with their parents or caretakers. Many of these families lived in small spaces around Khurja Kund's locality, and after interacting with them, he decided to do something meaningful for them. Since many of the children were deprived of basic education, he started a class specifically for them.

He proposed the idea to the parents, who were initially not much enthusiastic, but later on, agreed to send their children to his classes. The pilot sessions started off in September 2021, and he is now managing a class with a strength of over 60 children. The classes are held regularly between seven to nine in the morning in the open space under a tree near Khurja Kund. Over the year, they have been familiarised with many basic ideas of Mathematics, Hindi, and English.

Apart from the traditional classes, he has also effectively inculcated technological aids in the classes. The importance of education continues to be highlighted in their sessions through empowering videos shown on a mobile screen. Many among the students have also attributed their increased sense of confidence to the officer's efforts to educate them.

However, his regular police job continues to be his priority, as per an article by NDTV. Every time he has had to attend duty calls, he assigns a few students to take over and manage the classes in his absence. They all work as a team, and this is further validated by a 12-year-old student of his, who said, "Initially, I was afraid of Sir, scared that I would be beaten up. But it's now fun to attend the class".

Supportive Colleagues And Environment

Yadav had initially given form to his idea from scratch. The initial expenses for the "Apna School", including notebooks, pens and pencils, were derived from his salary. With more children enrolling under his schooling, he installed a whiteboard, and naturally, from there on, the further expenses peaked. It was then that several social organisations and locals stepped in to support him occasionally to meet the expenses.

His seniors at the DIG's office have also been supportive of his initiative and have lauded him for his social work. They strongly believe that his efforts have also reflected in improving the public image of the police.

Also Read: With Books, Art & Dance, This NGO Is Empowering & Educating Underprivileged Children