Kerala Youth Features In Forbes List With Startup That Helps Companies Manage Communities

Ashwin Sreenivas, a 26-year-old entrepreneur and owner of the enterprise startup 'Campfire', has made it to the prestigious Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list.



The young entrepreneur from Kochi believes that the communities create enormous value that they are built around. However, from a brand perspective, there are fewer tools available to manage, engage, and grow these communities. He said that it is critical for any company to understand the people that are part of the community. "That's where Campfire comes in, helping the company understand who these persons are using artificial intelligence (AI)," he said, according to The Indian Express.



Explaining it further, he said that if a company makes smartphones, the brand would want to know how the community feels about the products, who are tweeting about its device, who are writing blog posts and making YouTube videos on newly launched phones, what are the problems they are facing with a specific product, etc.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that customers interact with companies, the way companies behave themselves and learn from their customers," he told The Indian Express.



He added that businesses have now realised how crucial it is to cultivate a strong brand and the role played by the loyal communities around them.

Building Strong Online Communities

Sreenivas's product collates all the information and uses the data to build stronger online communities. "We plug in your existing platforms, and give you all these insights. One gets the benefit of all the historical activity that one has probably seen on platforms including Twitter, Github, Discord, or Subreddit for years," he explained. His startup helps to capture all the previous records and pull everything on time.



Sreenivas's startup includes two persons to a multi-billion-dollar firm and everything in between. It uses the Saas business model by charging its clients an annual subscription to use the tool.



The 26-year-old did his schooling at the Choice School. Later, he completed his graduation and post-graduation in computer science from Stanford University. Sreenivas has been active on the Science and Cyber Olympiad circuits from an early age and has even represented his country at the International Junior Science Olympiad.



Sreenivas's first startup, Helia, which worked in the enterprise computer vision space, was acquired by Scale AI in 2020. Currently, Campfire has a small but fast-growing team and has got venture funding from Kevin Hartz, the co-founder of Eventbrite.

