2-Yr-Old Kerala Toddler Enters India Book Of Records For Remarkable Memory Power

Saathvik Sarath, a two-year-old and seven-month-old toddler from Kerala has made his name in the India Book of Records because of his memory. The native of Ernakulam now holds a record for having recalled the maximum number of antonyms in one minute, and he recalled 52 antonyms.

In a report by The New Indian Express, Saathvik's mother, Reshma Sarath, a teacher at Dawn Public School, said, "We understood that he can grasp words easily, he only has to hear it once. Once, when I was going to feed him, I asked him to come to me by waving at him. After that, I waved him to go away too." She further added that the next day when she asked Saathvik to come, he responded with 'go', and this was when she realised that Saathvik has a sharp memory.



Why Is Saathvik's Memory Being Talked About?

Saathvik is a young prodigy with a powerful memory. He started off by recalling around 12 antonyms, and he then moved on to remember the names of 11 states and their capital cities, days of the week, identified parts of the body, and much more. His vocabulary also included the words his parents used in their daily lives.



Reshma said, "We got him a book that had several images. When he was a year and a half old, he could identify the pictures in the book. Before winning this title, we had made him compete for a place in the India Book of Records." She added that the IBR (India Book of Records) appreciated Saathvik because he was part of several categories, as he could recollect more than just antonyms.

A Record-Setter!

According to Reshma, Saathvik could have won the title when he was younger, but only if he was patient enough to sit down for a video. Saathvik has been a curious child since his birth and is eager to learn new things. Saathvik's father, Sarath V.S., said, "We have never taught him anything forcefully. He asks questions himself and in the course of explaining the answers to him, we would try to bring in other related topics to the conversation."



Saathvik will also be taking part in the Asia Book of Records shortly.

