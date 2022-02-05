All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala Teenager Develops App For His Constituency To Send Grievances, Feedbacks Directly To MLA

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Teenager Develops App For His Constituency To Send Grievances, Feedbacks Directly To MLA

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  5 Feb 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The ‘Ente Ottapalam’ app opens with the details of the MLA and has an option to call the camp office too. After clicking the ‘Ottapalam Niyojaka Mandalam’, it will direct the user to a page with three options — complaints and suggestions, Facebook and Ottapalam Tourist places.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Abhinav C, a teenager from Kerala's Palakkad city, has made headlines for developing a first of its kind app that caters exclusively to one constituency.

As the name suggests, the 'Ente Ottapalam' app is made exclusively for the Ottapalam constituencyOttapalam constituency and helps to send complaints and suggestions directly to K Premkumar, the MLA of the constituency.

Prior to making 'Ente Ottapalam', Abhinav has finished developing 26 mobile applications.

The app for the panchayat has details of the entire 13 wards, including the contact details of the members. It has features like registering the marriage, death and birth, tax-paying option etc.

"After its success, I wanted to develop something unique. The MLA suggested developing an app for the constituency," Abhinav, a Kattukulam Higher Secondary School student, told The New Indian Express.

How To Use App?

The app is available for Android users only. It opens with the details of the MLA and has an option to call the camp office too. After clicking the 'Ottapalam Niyojaka Mandalam', it will direct the user to a page with three options — complaints and suggestions, Facebook and Ottapalam Tourist places.

"The complaints are submitted in the Google Forms format. The Facebook option would lead to MLA's account. Ottapalam tourist places will show the must-visit places, which is under construction," Abhinav added.

Once a user registers a complaint, the MLA, his assistant and Abhinav will be notified as they have the 'admin app' feature. "I am working to notify the users with the admin app at the same time when complaints are submitted," he said.

Abhinav can also see whether the MLA has read the complaint or not. "Currently, users can only submit a complaint. The option to upload a photograph of the issue is not available, but I am trying to install the feature soon," he said. It took two months for the 16-year-old to develop 'Ente Ottapalam' app.

User-Friendly Application

People above 13 years can use the app. "It is a user-friendly open application. Since there is no login or signup, there is no breach of privacy. Also, the user doesn't need to remember any details," Abhinav explained. 'Ente Ottapalam' was launched officially by former MLA M Swaraj.

At the age of 15, Abhinav developed his first app without coding. The teenager ventured into the app-developing sector after attending a robotics class at his school. The youngster has also entered the India Book of Records for developing 18 apps for social causes.

Also Read: Indian Railways Set Up 'Digital Museums' At 22 Oldest And Important Stations Across Country

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kerala Teenager 
Ente Ottapalam app 
Ottapalam constituency 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X