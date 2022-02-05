Kerala Teenager Develops App For His Constituency To Send Grievances, Feedbacks Directly To MLA

Abhinav C, a teenager from Kerala's Palakkad city, has made headlines for developing a first of its kind app that caters exclusively to one constituency.

As the name suggests, the 'Ente Ottapalam' app is made exclusively for the Ottapalam constituencyOttapalam constituency and helps to send complaints and suggestions directly to K Premkumar, the MLA of the constituency.

Prior to making 'Ente Ottapalam', Abhinav has finished developing 26 mobile applications.



The app for the panchayat has details of the entire 13 wards, including the contact details of the members. It has features like registering the marriage, death and birth, tax-paying option etc.



"After its success, I wanted to develop something unique. The MLA suggested developing an app for the constituency," Abhinav, a Kattukulam Higher Secondary School student, told The New Indian Express.

How To Use App?

The app is available for Android users only. It opens with the details of the MLA and has an option to call the camp office too. After clicking the 'Ottapalam Niyojaka Mandalam', it will direct the user to a page with three options — complaints and suggestions, Facebook and Ottapalam Tourist places.



"The complaints are submitted in the Google Forms format. The Facebook option would lead to MLA's account. Ottapalam tourist places will show the must-visit places, which is under construction," Abhinav added.

Once a user registers a complaint, the MLA, his assistant and Abhinav will be notified as they have the 'admin app' feature. "I am working to notify the users with the admin app at the same time when complaints are submitted," he said.



Abhinav can also see whether the MLA has read the complaint or not. "Currently, users can only submit a complaint. The option to upload a photograph of the issue is not available, but I am trying to install the feature soon," he said. It took two months for the 16-year-old to develop 'Ente Ottapalam' app.

User-Friendly Application

People above 13 years can use the app. "It is a user-friendly open application. Since there is no login or signup, there is no breach of privacy. Also, the user doesn't need to remember any details," Abhinav explained. 'Ente Ottapalam' was launched officially by former MLA M Swaraj.



At the age of 15, Abhinav developed his first app without coding. The teenager ventured into the app-developing sector after attending a robotics class at his school. The youngster has also entered the India Book of Records for developing 18 apps for social causes.

