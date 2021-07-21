Quite Literally, Kerala Teachers Light Up Student's House

A group of teachers at Keezhal near Vadakara in Kerala helped in providing power connection at a student's house, which was still under construction, as wiring was yet to be completed, reported The New Indian Exess.

The teachers were shocked to know that one of their primary class students is unable to study because lack of power supply in her house. The teachers, K Sreejan, P Rameshan, Arjun PS, Fahad K, Jijesh R and Faisal M, helped the student to fix electricity supply in her house within 20 days.

Visiting The Student's House

Sreejan, one of the teachers, told The New Indian Express, "The incident happened last month. We were visiting houses of every student of our school to take a report whether they are able to access online classes or not."

"During one such visit, we came to know that one of our students do not have the power supply at her house, due to which she is unable to study," he said.

Immediately, Sreejan, who has undergone wiring courses before taking up the job of a school teacher, completed the wiring work at the student's house. Meanwhile, other teachers joined hands with Sreejan in piercing the walls and completing other necessary pending works.

A month later, the house lights up.

KSEB Help

Sreejan said, "The work of wiring was finished in one-and-half days, but earthing work was a bit difficult. So, we approached the KSEB office. With the help of the officer concerned, the issue of earthing was resolved after two additional electrical earthing were laid." The officials from the school purchased the electrical equipment for the wiring.

After 20 days, there was electricity in her house on Monday. Later, the members of DYFI gave a mobile phone to attend online classes.

