Air India Express Crash: Kerala Police Salute Civilians Who Rushed To Save Lives

Amid local residents of Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram being lauded for their help in the rescue operation after an Air India Express plane crash landed in the city, the Kerala police personnel on Sunday, August 9, went to quarantine centres housing these civilians and gave them a salute, to honour their contribution in the rescue and relief operations.

Both pilots and 16 passengers died when the Air India Express Boeing 737-800 aircraft crash landed with 190 passengers on board. The flight was operating under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown.

During the rescue operations carried out by officials of the CISF, Kerala police, Airport Authority of India staff, and fire fighters, a group of 20-30 civilians had also joined in. Following a nearly three hour operation, the group had helped to successfully pull out all 190 passengers and crew members from the aircraft.

After the rescue work, the locals were requested to put themselves in quarantine since at least two rescued passenger tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, as many as 30 CISF personnel involved in the rescue operations have also been quarantined.

"The state will always remember their work but we have to take precautions," state health minister KK Shailaja was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, CISF has also announced to award the Director General (DG) commendation DISC to three officers for their outstanding efforts during the rescue operations.

"DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan has announced to award DG's commendation DISC to Deputy Commandant/CASO, Kishore Kumar AV, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangal Singh, in recognition of their outstanding efforts during the rescue operations at Calicut Airport," CISF said in a press note.

Appreciating the response of the locals, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday tweeted, "I salute the spirit of solidarity & brotherhood shown by the people of Kozhikode who took great personal risks in providing immediate relief & help to the victims. This has helped in averting a greater tragedy."