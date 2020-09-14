Kerala: Man Donates Organs Before Bidding Adieu, Sets Example Of Humanity

Finding kidney donors is a cumbersome and long procedure. For kidney-transplant seeking patients Babu, and Sindu Ashok Kumar, the family of a social worker T Byju has provided renewed hope.

Byju, the 37-year-old social worker passed away on August 22 after being declared brain dead. His family decided to donate his organs to five people. In life, he was a selfless social worker and they wanted his goodness to reflect even after death.

Babu, 56, who was undergoing treatment under Dr George K Ninan for the last nine years was in the waiting list of Mrithasanjeevani, a Government of Kerala initiative for organ donations, for the last five and half years. He had undergone 860 dialysis procedures.

Another patient, Sindu, 44, had been waiting for a donor since 2013 when she was diagnosed with kidney ailments. Both these patients got a new ray of life with the organ's donated by Byju's family.

"The kidneys were transplanted at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi," reported The New Indian Express.

After the successful operation, Babu and Sindu were discharged on September 5 and 8 respectively. Dr George P Abraham, the chief transplant surgeon and urologist at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, said the surgeries started at 7 am and lasted over seven hours.

Nephrologists Dr Aby Abraham, Dr Georgy K Ninan, Urologist Dr Datson George, and Anesthesiologist Dr Jaya Susan Jacob were also part of the team who conducted the surgery. This act by his family has set an example for others to follow.

