Kerala Man Ferries Aged Parents In Chopper For Their Grandson's Wedding In Bengaluru

To travel to Bengaluru from Palakkad by road would take at least seven hours, which was reduced to one and a half hours by the helicopter journey.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   24 Aug 2020 10:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-24T17:58:28+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Kerala Man Ferries Aged Parents In Chopper For Their Grandson

Image Credit: asianetnews/YouTube

In a heartwarming gesture, a Kerala man arranged a chopper for his parents to attend their grandson's wedding in Bengaluru. On Saturday, August 22, 90-year-old KN Lakshminarayanan and 85-year-old Saraswathi flew to Bengaluru in a helicopter from Kerala's Palakkad.

"We wanted to attend our grandson Dr Santosh's wedding. Journey by road is very difficult. Which is why my son arranged for this. We consider ourselves very lucky to have this opportunity," The News Minute quotes Lakshminarayanan as saying.

The journey by road would take at least seven hours, which was reduced to one and a half hours by the helicopter journey. Hiring the helicopter for the journey cost close to ₹1 lakh, and the service was arranged by Bengaluru-based Chipsan Aviation.

"Amid the COVID-19 situation, this is a safest mode of transportation. The chances of infection spread are negligible," Sunil Narayanan, director of Chipsan Aviation, said.

A helicopter will bring the couple back to Palakkad after they are done attending the wedding.

