Kerala Girl's Guava Sapling Gifted To PM Modi, To Be Planted At His Residence

An aspiring farmer from Kerala, Jayalakshmi gifted a Guava sapling grown by her to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handed it over during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram.

The minister posted a picture on Thursday, September 2, where Modi could be seen accepting the little girl's gift. He said the PM assured planting it at his courtyard.

"Sapling nurtured by a thoughtful young girl all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister," Suresh Gopi tweeted.

September 2, 2021

A student of Class 10, Jayalakshmi wishes to pursue farming and create awareness about the benefits of organic farming over conventional farming. the young girl wishes India to promote and move towards it, given its benefits to the environment and the health of the people.



A native of the Kulanada village in the Pathanamthitta district, Jayalakshmi is also the recipient of the state government's coveted ''Karshaka Thilakam'Thilakam' award for the best student (female) for developing and maintaining an organic farm in her home courtyard, Outlook reported.

Expressing her happiness, Jayalakshmi said it was no less than a surprise, and she wasn't expecting her gift to be reached to the Prime Minister, but looking at the minister's post, she was elated.

