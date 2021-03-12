Kerala Cop Cradles Baby On His Shoulder Outside Hospital After Parents Meet With Accident

In a heartwarming gesture, a cop in Kerala was seen cradling an infant on his shoulder after her parents were reportedly injured in a road accident.

A 32-second video where the cop, identified as KS Suresh, can be seen walking with the baby on his shoulder, in an effort to pacify her, was posted on Facebook by the Kerala Police on Tuesday, March 9.

According to the post, the baby's family was returning to their home in Kayamkulam in Kerala when their vehicle collided with a truck. The people who were injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital, however, the seven-month-old infant miraculously escaped unharmed.

As her family was being taken for medical treatment, Suresh who was on duty at Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital Aid Post, cradled her to make her sleep. He took care of the baby till the relatives reached the spot.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Chandigarh woman constable was seen controlling the traffic on the roads, while holding a child in her arms.

In a video shot by a passerby, the traffic police officer, named Priyanka can be seen standing on the roads of Chandigarh's Sector 23-24 intersection, managing her work with an infant in her arms.



The officer's commitment was lauded by several netizens who saluted her determination. Some also advised her to keep her child at home.

