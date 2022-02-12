Kerala BJP Creates History, Nominates Transwoman To District Committee

For the first time, Kerala's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed a transwoman to the district committee in the state on Friday (February 12). The 34-year-old Aditi Achut becomes the first-ever member to be on the panel.

She has been elected to the Ernakulam district committee in the presence of BJP state secretary S Suresh, district president S Jayakrishnan and Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S Menon, The Indian Express reported.

Welcoming Move

Designating a job to a particular gender naturally diminishes that gender's authority in a society, and transgender people have been the prime sufferers.

Welcoming the move, Achut said that the recognition in politics is a boost for her community members, who have been subjected to certain job roles. The move will also help prioritise the welfare of the community members through the lens of politics, she added.

"My political identity will certainly be to prioritise the upliftment of my community as well as the welfare of the whole society as I see politics primarily as social service," IE quoted Achut as saying.

An LLB Graduate

The committee member has completed her Bachelor of Laws from Ernakulam Law College. She has served as the area president of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student front of the Communist Party of India (M).

Inspired By BJP's Development Works

A resident of Perumbavoor, Achut, has been an active member of the BJP since she accepted the membership from union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking to the media, Achut said that development works carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership inspired her to join the party.

Speaking about the development of the Ernakulam district, Achut said the party would serve as an example for other political entities by providing inclusion for the transgender community in the political and public sphere.

