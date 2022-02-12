All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala BJP Creates History, Nominates Transwoman To District Committee

Credits: The Indian Express, News18 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala BJP Creates History, Nominates Transwoman To District Committee

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kerala,  12 Feb 2022 5:20 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Welcoming the move, Achut said that the recognition in politics is a boost for her community members, who have been subjected to certain job roles. The move will also help prioritise the welfare of the community members through the lens of politics.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For the first time, Kerala's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed a transwoman to the district committee in the state on Friday (February 12). The 34-year-old Aditi Achut becomes the first-ever member to be on the panel.

She has been elected to the Ernakulam district committee in the presence of BJP state secretary S Suresh, district president S Jayakrishnan and Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S Menon, The Indian Express reported.

Welcoming Move

Designating a job to a particular gender naturally diminishes that gender's authority in a society, and transgender people have been the prime sufferers.

Welcoming the move, Achut said that the recognition in politics is a boost for her community members, who have been subjected to certain job roles. The move will also help prioritise the welfare of the community members through the lens of politics, she added.

"My political identity will certainly be to prioritise the upliftment of my community as well as the welfare of the whole society as I see politics primarily as social service," IE quoted Achut as saying.

An LLB Graduate

The committee member has completed her Bachelor of Laws from Ernakulam Law College. She has served as the area president of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student front of the Communist Party of India (M).

Inspired By BJP's Development Works

A resident of Perumbavoor, Achut, has been an active member of the BJP since she accepted the membership from union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaking to the media, Achut said that development works carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership inspired her to join the party.

Speaking about the development of the Ernakulam district, Achut said the party would serve as an example for other political entities by providing inclusion for the transgender community in the political and public sphere.

Also Read: BJP Pushing 'Zero Budget Natural Farming' To End Fertilizer Subsidy: Farmers Union

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Kerala 
BJP 
Transwoman 
District Committee 
Aditi Achut 
Ernakulam 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X