Kerala Bags Award For Most Sustainable Transport System, Kochi Metro Helps Boost Development

Kerala became India's top state for having the most sustainable transport system in the country. State Transport Minister Antony Raju confirmed the development on Sunday.

The award will be presented in Delhi on October 29 by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. The state has been recognised for its projects, including the Kochi Metro, Water Metro and e-mobility, providing the best transport facilities to the citizens, The Indian Express reported.

In addition, the Kochi Open Mobility Network, which digitises and integrates various transport facilities, was also recognised.

"It is as a recognition for our efforts to integrate sustainable modes of transport that the Union government bestowed the award. The Centre has informed us that it was exploring the possibilities of taking Kochi as a model for similar projects all across the country," the media quoted transport minister Antony Raju.

The Centre has also given an in-principle for the second-phase expansion of the Kochi Metro to Kakkanad that is lying pending for years, although the final approval is awaited.

This might help the city bring international investments in the transport and the automobile sector, primarily based on renewable energy sources. Mayor Anil Kumar said that this enhances the city's chances for top automobile firms to set their feet.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd managing director Loknath Behara informed the media about their plan to extend the transport facilities in the city in the next two years, by procuring nearly 8,000 bicycles, more electric and hydrogen buses, using corporate social responsibility funds

