Kerala Govt Announces State Honours Similar To Padma Awards; 8 Individuals To Be Honoured

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that Kerala will have state-level awards to honour eight individuals who have provided invaluable service to society. Communist Party of India (Marxist) has long been declining Padma awards from the state. Yet, the lone state government led by the Party is all set to constitute 'state-level' awards, much similar to the Padma Honours in the country. The three categories for 'Kerala Awards' would be 'Kerala Jyothi', 'Kerala Prabha' and 'Kerala Sree', the CM had announced.

Applications To Be Invited Every Year

Among the eight people selected for the state's highest honour, Kerala Jyothi would be presented to one individual, two would receive Kerala Prabha, and five would be honoured with Kerala Sree. The Chief Minister had announced that the Department of Public Administration would invite the applications every year in April after declaring the number and details of the awards, News18 reported. After that, primary and secondary committees would scrutinize the nominations, and finally, an awards committee would take the final decision.

4 Padma Recipients From Kerala

The recipients would receive the award every year on Kerala Piravi, or Kerala Day celebrated on November 1. On January 26, 2022, four people from the state received the Padma honours. P Narayana Kurup is a poet and educationist, and he received the Padma Shri. Sankaranarayana Menon, a 93-year-old, is a Kalari Gurukkal of the Vallabhatta Kalari in Chavakkad in Kerala's Thrissur.

Menon and his family have played an essential role in keeping alive the traditional martial art form of Kalarippayattu. Rabiya, a specially-abled social worker, one of the Padma recipients, had also been a recipient of the National Youth Awards in 1993. Lastly, Sossama Iype, the fourth recipient of the Padma Awards, is known for her leadership in protecting Vechur cows in the state.

Also Read: Over 3 Lakh Livelihoods At Stake As Goans Demand Mining To Resume, Affected Communities Outraged