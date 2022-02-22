All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
On Cloud 9! Karnataka Youths Film Shot During Pandemic Makes It To Berlin Film Festival

Image Credit: Twitter/KomalNath and New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'On Cloud 9!' Karnataka Youth's Film Shot During Pandemic Makes It To Berlin Film Festival

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  22 Feb 2022 8:05 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-22T14:07:01+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah's 'Alpha Beta Gamma' is a short film that revolves around three people stuck in a flat during the COVID-19 lockdown.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah, quite familiar with Malayalam filmgoers, has added another feather to his cap after his acclaimed short film Alpha Beta Gamma was screened at the just concluded Berlin International Film Festival from February 10 to 20.

Acted In 25 Movies So Far

A native of Karnataka's Kodagu district, Nishan is a pass out of India's Film and Television Institute in Pune. He got his break after bagging a role in the Hindi film 'Cycle Kick' directed by Shashi Sudigala. Following his successful debut, the actor set foot in the mainstream film industry and has so far acted in 25 movies in Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam. He is the son of Kallichanda Prasad and late Padma Prasad – natives of South Kodagu.

"I grew up watching commercial films and did my film course in Pune. Following this, I moved to Mumbai and acted with renowned names in the film industry. 'Alpha Beta Gamma' is close to my heart as it revolves around three people who are stuck in a flat during the COVID-19 lockdown. The life equations change, and it narrates a unique situation faced during that time," Nishan told The New Indian Express. He added that it is a low-budget movie with high content.

The movie witnessed its premier launch at the International Film Festival in Goa. Following acclaimed reviews, it was among the 25 other short films the Indian Panorama selected.

"Further, nine out of the 25 films were selected to be featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the movie is now being screened to the European audience," Nishan said.

Also Read: Indian Army Helps J&K's 'Deaf And Mute' Villagers Enjoy First Ever Outing To Snow Carnival

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Karnataka youth 
Alpha Beta Gamma 
Berlin film festival 
Short film 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X