'On Cloud 9!' Karnataka Youth's Film Shot During Pandemic Makes It To Berlin Film Festival

Kallichanda Nishan Nanaiah, quite familiar with Malayalam filmgoers, has added another feather to his cap after his acclaimed short film Alpha Beta Gamma was screened at the just concluded Berlin International Film Festival from February 10 to 20.

Acted In 25 Movies So Far

A native of Karnataka's Kodagu district, Nishan is a pass out of India's Film and Television Institute in Pune. He got his break after bagging a role in the Hindi film 'Cycle Kick' directed by Shashi Sudigala. Following his successful debut, the actor set foot in the mainstream film industry and has so far acted in 25 movies in Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam. He is the son of Kallichanda Prasad and late Padma Prasad – natives of South Kodagu.

"I grew up watching commercial films and did my film course in Pune. Following this, I moved to Mumbai and acted with renowned names in the film industry. 'Alpha Beta Gamma' is close to my heart as it revolves around three people who are stuck in a flat during the COVID-19 lockdown. The life equations change, and it narrates a unique situation faced during that time," Nishan told The New Indian Express. He added that it is a low-budget movie with high content.



The movie witnessed its premier launch at the International Film Festival in Goa. Following acclaimed reviews, it was among the 25 other short films the Indian Panorama selected.



"Further, nine out of the 25 films were selected to be featured at the Berlin Film Festival and the movie is now being screened to the European audience," Nishan said.

