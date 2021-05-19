Karnataka: Villagers Impose Self-Lockdown To Keep COVID-19 Away In Katagi Shahapur

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading to rural areas, a village in Karnataka has not reported a single new case since May 16. The Katagi Shahpur village in Karnataka's Yadgir taluk has set an example by self-imposing lockdown and keeping the village corona free. The village has kept COVID-19 away by taking self-containment measures and, so far, has reported only nine cases in the second wave. The village had taken similar precautions during the first wave in 2020.

"No fresh cases have been reported since May 16. During random RT-PCR testing last month, only nine cases were reported from the village; all were asymptomatic in nature. On Sunday, the reports came negative after a retest. The random RT-PCR tests would be conducted again in the village after some days," Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, the medical officer at the Hattikuni Primary Health Centre, covering Katagi Shahapur village, told The New Indian Express.

The health-conscious villagers took preventive measures as soon as the urban areas in Karnataka started reporting a rise in cases in the second wave. "After witnessing the harrowing tales of people from Yadgir and other districts dying due to COVID and troubles in getting oxygen and Remdesivir, the elders of the village met last week. It was decided to restrict people from entering or exiting the village. The movement of people inside the village was also reduced, except for lighting the lamp at village temples," said Sharanagowda, a villager.

The Tahsildar of Yagdir said that the villagers had volunteered to take strict measures, and hence the authorities did not find the need to implement a lockdown.

On Tuesday, May 18 2021, Karnataka reported its highest recoveries of 58,395, overtaking the fresh COVID-19 cases of 30,309, according to the Health Department of Karnataka. However, with its 525 fatalities yesterday, Karnataka overtook Delhi its death toll with 6,790 fatalities in the month of May.