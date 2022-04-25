All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Elderly Couple Wins Internet For Serving Unlimited Traditional Food At Just Rs 50

Image Credit: Twitter/ragiing_bull

Uplifting

Karnataka: Elderly Couple Wins Internet For Serving Unlimited Traditional Food At Just Rs 50

Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  25 April 2022 8:04 AM GMT

This elderly couple has been running this homely hotel, named Hotel Ganesh Prasad, since 1951. However, locals popularly refer to it as the 'Ajja Ajji Mane'. The duo serves the food with absolute love, and people cannot help but flock to their eatery for a tasty, warm and homely meal.

An elderly couple from Karnataka's Manipal and their small eatery are going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The short clip of the traditional and homely place was first posted on Instagram by a user named Rakshith Rai. In this clip mentioned above, "Ajji" and "Ajja" can be seen serving homemade food on banana leaves. The neverending options of dal, fries, rasam, pickle, curd, salad and other items cost just ₹ 50.

This elderly couple has been running this homely hotel, named Hotel Ganesh Prasad, since 1951. However, locals popularly refer to it as the 'Ajja Ajji Mane'. The duo serves the food with absolute love, and people cannot help but flock to their eatery for a tasty, warm and homely meal.

The Internet Salutes Ajja And Ajji

Once netizens came to know about the heartwarming meals that this elderly couple are serving at their eatery and the amount they are charging for it, they instantly saluted Ajja and Ajji for their hard work at such an age.

"This place turned out to be an emotional experience to me. Homely food at a very reasonable price. More than that the affection you receive from this old couple is incredible. They definitely deserve more love from us. You will feel the warmth of your grandparents. Ajja ajji mane is something more than just a eatery," one IG user wrote.

"Admire their spirit that they are keeping themselves going with their own honest efforts!" a Twitter user wrote.

"The way these two are so is good. There warmth and smile are priceless so is the taste of food," another user said.

Another one said, "Great Souls. Many youngsters have to learn a lot looking at them."

Also Read: Two New COVID Sub-Variants Found In Bengaluru- Here's All You Need To Know About It

Karnataka 
Elderly Couple 

