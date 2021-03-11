Karnataka Boy Posthumously Honoured With Shaurya Award For Saving Lives Of Schoolmates

A Karnataka boy, who died while saving the lives of his schoolmates, was honoured with the Hoysala Shaurya Award by the Women and Child Welfare department.



Lenin Bopanna was a student of Lion's School in Kalathmadu village near Gonikoppal town. The incident happened in March when 39 students from the school's Scouts and Guides team had gone for a picnic and visited the tourist destination of Dubare Camp.

Later, some students went for a swim in the Cauvery river but were pulled by water currents. Bopanna immediately jumped into the river and saved the lives of four students. However, he drowned in the process.

He was nominated for the award with the help of Scouts and Guides Commissioner PGR Sindhya. Bopanna's parents Madeera Harish and Kavitha of Hysodluru village received the award on his behalf at a ceremony hosted in Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported.

Lenin's father said that his son was honoured with the award for his bravery due to the efforts of Sindhya and the principal of Lion's School.

