Doing My Duty: Rajasthan Cop Hailed For Rescuing Child During Karauli Violence

Image Credits: Twitter/Sukriti Madhav Mishra, The Times of India (Representational)

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

'Doing My Duty': Rajasthan Cop Hailed For Rescuing Child During Karauli Violence

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Rajasthan,  5 April 2022 6:05 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Netresh Sharma rescued an infant amidst the violence in Rajasthan's Karauli after communal violence broke out on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

A police constable named Netresh Sharma has been hailed as a hero online recently. The Rajasthan cop rescued a child during the communal violence in Karauli that broke out on the weekend. A picture of him doing so has gone viral and is being shared by users that are lauding his courage and determination to rescue the citizens amidst the violence.

The clash erupted in the district on the occasion of Hindu New Year when a bike rally passed through a Muslim-dominated area. Soon after, the miscreants started to pelt stones at the riders as they reached close to a mosque. "This resulted in arson from the other end too in which a few two-wheelers and shops were torched. The situation is under control now and police personnel have been deployed," the area's ADG told The Indian Express.

Hero In Khaki

According to NDTV, Sharma was providing protection during the bike rally when the violence broke out in the area. As the stone-pelting intensified, he started to help people who were stranded on the road. "I suddenly saw a house in the middle of two shops that were burning with two-three women trapped inside. One of them had a child in her arms. As soon as I saw that scene, I rushed into the house. The flames were closing in on the door. The women begged me to help and I told them to give me the child who was already wrapped in a shawl. I took the child in my arms and I told the mother and the other women in the house to run out behind me," he told the news publication.

The viral photo shows the cop running ahead with the child in his arms. Behind him, the women concerned are following him out amidst the raging flames around them. "So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan for saving such a precious life. This picture indeed is worth a thousand words," SSP Shamli named Sukriti Madhav Mishra tweeted. While he was being hailed as a hero, he humbly responded by saying that he was just doing his duty.

Currently, a curfew has been imposed in Karauli. 46 people have been arrested and seven people have been detained for being connected with the violence. Not only that, the internet has been suspended in the area as well.

Also Read: Karauli Violence: 13 Arrested, SIT Formed For Probe As Curfew Takes Shape

Writer : Akanksha Saxena
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Rajasthan 
Karauli Violence 

